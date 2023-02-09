Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Stars
Published

Dallas Stars fan punched in face after using racial slur

The fan was down to 'box,' but he didn't live up to his trash talk

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
NHL fans fight each other during Dallas Stars game Video

NHL fans fight each other during Dallas Stars game

Two hockey fans were seen going toe-to-toe at a Dallas Stars game on Wednesday night.

A Dallas Stars fan paid the price in an altercation on Wednesday after a questionable choice of language.

During the Stars' 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, two fans started jawing at each other, and the fan on lower ground asked his eventual opponent to step down so "I can box your a--."

A Dallas Stars fan got punched in the face after talking smack to another fan.



The other fan did not oblige, but that didn't stop the man in the mullet from continuing to talk.

He then eventually used the n-word to the fan, calling him a "dumba-- n-----."

The seemingly older man threw a single punch and dropped the fan, who started attacking and throwing punches himself – a woman joined in the fray, teaming up with the fan in the jersey.





Despite the two-on-one advantage, though, the lone fighter was victorious.

Pinned down to a chair, the Dallas fan continued to claim he did nothing wrong, making note that he did not throw the first punch.

It's unclear what started the ruckus, but it sure is quite clear how it ended.





Dallas improved to 30-13-10 with the win.