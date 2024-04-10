Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs' Rashee Rice over crash

Crash occurred on a Texas highway in March

Ryan Gaydos
An arrest warrant was issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for his alleged role in a car crash on a Texas expressway last month.

Rice, 23, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of a collision involving injury, police said Wednesday.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas March 30, police said. Authorities said the drivers were speeding, lost control of the vehicles and crashed into four other vehicles.

Rashee Rice runs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice catches a deep pass during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. ( Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

Knox, 21, faces the same charges as Rice. The passengers in the vehicles were not charged.

Four people were injured in the crash.

Rice apologized for his role in the incident and wrote on Instagram that he took "full responsibility" for his involvement.

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, told reporters at a news conference Thursday his client admitted to Dallas Police he was involved in the crash. 

Rashee Rice vs Broncos

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Mr. Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini, that was the question that was asked," West said. "He responded to that, that he was driving the Lamborghini."

West added that Rice was cooperative with every question from Dallas Police

Rice acknowledged his involvement in the crash Wednesday through an Instagram post, saying he took "full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with necessary authorities.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," the statement concluded.

West says Rice wants to make things right with those injured and with property damage from the wreck.

"For the grace of God, someone could have been injured, I mean, seriously injured. He understands that and appreciates it," West said.

"He’s going to do everything in their power to bring their life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage. He’ll make certain he is responsible for helping them to get through that particular part of this."

Rashee Rice warms up

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass prior to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

West didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Rice became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted receivers, recording 938 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, making Rice a world champion in his rookie season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

