Dallas Mavericks analyst delivers mic-dropping criticism of James Harden: 'You're the problem'

James Harden is currently playing for his fourth team since 2021, and it has not gotten off to a good start.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired James Harden practically right when the NBA season started, and the Clippers have lost all of his first three games. Meanwhile, the team that traded him in the Philadelphia 76ers are 7-0 without Harden this season.

Harden has drawn plenty of criticism for his comments about Daryl Morey and the way he's left just about every one of his previous teams in the past.

So, after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Clippers on Friday, Mavs analyst Brian Dameris unleashed on Harden, saying it's time for the ten-time All-Star to look in the mirror.

"I hope you’re taking notes. I’m telling you in advance, ‘You’re welcome,’ for the wisdom I’m about to spew," Dameris began on Bally Sports Southwest.

"Because listen, I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you. You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni, you wanted to play a certain style, they played it, you wanted Dwight Howard, they brought him in when you were tired of him. You wanted Chris Paul, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days, they looked the other way. You wanted the team to stay over so you could go out at night. They changed the schedule and it didn’t work. And you know what, you said, ‘I’m going to break up with my wooby, not good enough, I see the bright lights in New York, I want to go there, my old pal Kevin Durant. It's gonna work, the big three,' and all after one year, you wanted out. . . ."

Demaris then pointed at Harden going to the Sixers to reunite with Morey, but wanting to leave there, as well, for Los Angeles.

"You know what? You went there, and you got a partner who got the MVP, [Joel Embiid] won the MVP, and what did you say afterwards? You said, ‘They didn’t hand me the reins.' You’re the point guard, you were holding the reins. . . .

"Hey James, you're the problem! If this doesn't work this year in this system with this team, you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else, and you’re going to go back home and you’re going to start swiping right for another team, and there’s not going to be anybody left. Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem."

When he was done, Dameris laid his microphone down on the desk.

Harden had 14 points in the Clippers' loss to Dallas. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far this year.