Dak Prescott returning this week after missing last five games with thumb injury

Cooper Rush did more than the Dallas Cowboys asked of him, but now it's time to go back to their No. 1 guy.

Dak Prescott will make his return under center Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback said Thursday.

Prescott had been throwing in recent weeks but was medically cleared Tuesday to play and was finally a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Prescott has not played since Week 1, when he suffered torn ligaments in his throwing thumb in Dallas' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush started in Week 2 and did more than enough. He won his first four starts before the Cowboys lost to the Eagles, who are now 6-0, in Philly last Sunday.

The NFC East was always going to be a battle between the Cowboys and Eagles, but the New York Giants have sneaked into second place with their shocking 5-1 record, losing only to 4-2 Dallas in Week 3.

In his career as a starter, Rush is 5-1. In his five starts this year, he completed 58% of his passes for 956 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Owner Jerry Jones welcomed the idea of a QB controversy had Rush performed well but noted that it would have to be a large sample size to seriously consider a permanent change.

While Rush was fine, he's no Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler who led the Cowboys to the playoffs last year with a 12-5 record.

In his 16 games last season, Prescott threw for 4,449 yards with a 68.9 completion percentage, throwing a career-high 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

The Lions will fly south for a 1 p.m. kickoff.