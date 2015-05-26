Cvitanich leaves Nice for Pachuca

Mexico City, Mexico (SportsNetwork.com) - Argentine striker Dario Cvitanich has secured a move to Mexican side Pachuca after spending the past two-plus years at Nice.

Cvitanich managed to score 36 times in 76 appearances for Nice, including 19 goals during the 2012-13 campaign in which Nice finished in fourth place in Ligue 1.

The 30-year-old spent time on loan with Pachuca in 2010 from Ajax, helping the Mexican side capture the CONCACAF Champions League while registering 13 goals in 32 games.

After starting his career with Banfield in his native Argentina in 2003, Cvitanich also enjoyed a loan spell at Boca Juniors during the 2011-12 season which saw him score 10 goals.