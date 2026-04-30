Cristiano Ronaldo Nearing End To 5-Year Trophy Drought

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Cristiano Ronaldo has put Al-Nassr on the brink of Saudi Pro League glory after inspiring his side to a vital 2-0 victory over rivals Al Ahli. The Portuguese sensation was once again the difference-maker, ensuring the Riyadh-based giants extended their incredible winning run to 20 matches across all competitions.

Vintage Ronaldo breaks the deadlock

In an high-stakes encounter that remained deadlocked for 75 minutes, it was inevitable that Ronaldo would be the man to provide the spark. The 41-year-old rose highest to meet a precision corner from Portugal teammate Joao Felix, glancing a header into the top corner that left Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.

The header marked Ronaldo's 25th goal of the current league campaign, reinforcing his position as one of the most clinical finishers in the world. Following the goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrated with his trademark exuberance, leading his teammates to the corner flag as the Al-Nassr faithful sensed that a maiden Saudi Pro League title for their captain was finally within reach.

Kingsley Coman seals Al-Nassr's 20th straight win

While Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with the opener, former Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman ensured there would be no late drama. The Frenchman capitalised on Al Ahli’s failure to clear another dangerous set-piece in the 90th minute, unleashing a powerful drive into the back of the net to make it 2-0 and officially put the result beyond doubt.

This victory sees Al-Nassr's remarkable winning streak extend to 20 consecutive matches across all competitions, a run that includes 16 straight wins in the domestic league. The Riyadh giants now sit at the top of the table, holding an eight-point lead over Al-Hilal and a 13-point advantage over Al Ahli. Al-Nassr only have four games remaining in their season compared to their rivals' five. This means both Al-Hilal and Al Ahli remain mathematically in the running, but catching the surging league leaders will be a monumental task.

Chasing Toney & Quinones in Golden Boot race

Ronaldo’s sustained brilliance has now seen him reach a landmark of 25 or more goals in three consecutive league seasons, a feat he has not achieved since his iconic nine-year run at Real Madrid. His career total now stands at a staggering 970 goals for club and country, with 126 of those coming in the yellow and blue of Al-Nassr.

The veteran forward is also locked in a fierce battle for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. He is currently two goals behind Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who is second in the scoring charts, and three behind Julian Quinones, who is top of the pile with 28.

The final countdown to glory

For Al Ahli, the defeat serves as a bitter pill to swallow amidst what has been a successful period elsewhere. Although they recently defended their AFC Champions League Elite crown, Matthias Jaissle's side domestic consistency has faltered at the most critical juncture. The gap to the summit now appears insurmountable with the games running out for the Jeddah outfit.

With Al-Nassr needing just a handful of points to mathematically secure the championship, the focus in Riyadh among the fans has already shifted to the celebrations. Ronaldo, who has transformed the profile of Saudi football since his arrival, is now just days away from lifting his first major trophy that has eluded him since moving to the Middle East.