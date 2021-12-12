Cowboys-Washington rivalry: Dallas flies in its own sideline benches to FedEx Field

Tensions between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team continue to heat up ahead of Sunday’s heavily anticipated rivalry game with the Cowboys flying in their own benches for the team to use at FedEx Field.

Fans will easily be able to spot the branded benches after the Cowboys had their own benches delivered because of reported issues with the heating feature on the visitor’s seats.

According to ESPN , the Cowboys got word from the Seattle Seahawks that the heated benches on the visitor's sideline at FedEx kept going out during their Nov. 30 matchup. Dallas avoided the issue by having its own benches delivered to the stadium from a company in Cleveland.

The choice of in-your-face branding seems a bit intentional.

The war of words began Thursday when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed that Dallas would be walking away with a victory.

"We're going to win this game, I'm confident in that," McCarthy said.

Ron Rivera called the stunt a "big mistake," saying McCarthy "made it about him and what he said" and not about the players.

According to the NFL Network , Rivera took it one step further, delivering a fiery speech to his players on Friday warning them that the remark was meant for his players and not the press and to not let it get to them.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones added to the mix when he told KRLD that the biggest Cowboys supporters outside of Texas are in Washington, D.C.

"We have always sold more Cowboys memorabilia and had our most positive fan support coming from Washington. Outside of the Texas area, Washington is where we have the most support."

Fresh off a four-game winning streak, Washington takes on the 8-4 Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET.