Ron Rivera delivers passionate speech after Washington's fourth straight victory

Ron Rivera is hoping to keep the momentum going after the Washington Football Team won their fourth straight over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Feeling amped up, head coach Ron Rivera entered the locker room and delivered a fiery speech with a simple message.

"I told you guys, everything we need is in this room," Rivera yelled in a video posted to the team’s Twitter. "Understand this more than anything else: We can do what we want. We can be what we want. It's up to us!"

The players reacted with loud cheers, rightfully so after newbie Brian Johnson kicked the go-ahead 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to win the game.

"They are resilient and they bounce back and as I said the one thing that they seem to feel and believe is that if you give us a chance, we’ll see what happens and that’s the biggest thing we saw today," Rivera told reporters of his team after the game.

Washington dropped four straight before turning things around after their bye week. The end of the season will feature five divisional games with the first-place Dallas Cowboys up first.

"We gotta take it one at a time," Rivera continued. "We need everybody, all hands on deck. Let’s roll."