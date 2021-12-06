Expand / Collapse search
Washington NFL
Published

Ron Rivera delivers passionate speech after Washington's fourth straight victory

The end of the season will feature five divisional games

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Ron Rivera is hoping to keep the momentum going after the Washington Football Team won their fourth straight over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Feeling amped up, head coach Ron Rivera entered the locker room and delivered a fiery speech with a simple message. 

"I told you guys, everything we need is in this room," Rivera yelled in a video posted to the team’s Twitter. "Understand this more than anything else: We can do what we want. We can be what we want. It's up to us!" 

The players reacted with loud cheers, rightfully so after newbie Brian Johnson kicked the go-ahead 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to win the game. 

"They are resilient and they bounce back and as I said the one thing that they seem to feel and believe is that if you give us a chance, we’ll see what happens and that’s the biggest thing we saw today," Rivera told reporters of his team after the game. 

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team and his players prepare to take the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Washington dropped four straight before turning things around after their bye week. The end of the season will feature five divisional games with the first-place Dallas Cowboys up first. 

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team gets ready to run a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.   (Getty Images)

"We gotta take it one at a time," Rivera continued. "We need everybody, all hands on deck. Let’s roll."

