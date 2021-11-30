Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended two games for Thanksgiving punch

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended for two games after he threw a punch at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson following Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the suspension starts Thursday night as the Cowboys travel to face the New Orleans Saints.

Hill punched the helmet off Simpson, causing teammates and coaches to gather and get involved — even members like Maxx Crosby.

Hill’s suspensions add to the list of challenges the Cowboys are dealing with.

OutKick reported Monday that the Cowboys‘ COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined starting right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches, two strength coaches, had now reached head coach Mike McCarthy, too. Dan Quinn will serve as head coach.

The team will conduct all of its Monday meetings virtually and proceed with its regularly scheduled practice.

The team will be without offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith. Schefter reports there are "up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in."

The Cowboys (7-4) will travel to face the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thursday’s Week 13 game with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CST.