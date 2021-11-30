Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published
Last Update 44 mins ago

Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended two games for Thanksgiving punch

A COVID outbreak has sidelined starting right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches, two strength coaches, had now head coach Mike McCarthy

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended for two games after he threw a punch at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson following Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the suspension starts Thursday night as the Cowboys travel to face the New Orleans Saints.

Hill punched the helmet off Simpson, causing teammates and coaches to gather and get involved — even members like Maxx Crosby.

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium.

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Hill’s suspensions add to the list of challenges the Cowboys are dealing with.

OutKick reported Monday that the Cowboys‘ COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined starting right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches, two strength coaches, had now reached head coach Mike McCarthy, too. Dan Quinn will serve as head coach.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20:  Trysten Hill #97 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20:  Trysten Hill #97 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The team will conduct all of its Monday meetings virtually and proceed with its regularly scheduled practice.

The team will be without offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith. Schefter reports there are "up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys (7-4) will travel to face the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thursday’s Week 13 game with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CST.