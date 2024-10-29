Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs doubles down on heated interaction with reporter: ‘Completely wrong’

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs said he let his emotions "get the best of me" when he confronted a reporter over a social media post in a contentious interaction following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Diggs lashed out at WFAA’s Mike Leslie over a post Leslie made questioning the football star’s performance in a play that resulted in George Kittle running the ball within inches of the end zone in the third quarter.

Seeing the post before entering the locker room, Diggs confronted Leslie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s what you took from that?" Diggs asked. "Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dawg."

Diggs doubled down on his take during an appearance on teammate Micah Parsons’ podcast, but admitted that he let his emotions take over in the moment.

"I just felt like it was unnecessary. Felt like he was trying to use my name for clicks," Diggs explained. "After the game I just happened to see [the post], I looked and I clicked on it and seen who it was and I was like ‘Oh he’s right here. I just saw you.’ So I went up to him and I just spoke how I felt."

COWBOYS' TREVON DIGGS HAS CONTENTIOUS BLOW UP WITH REPORTER AFTER LOSS TO 49ERS

"Felt like there was a lot of emotions – just losing, coming out of the game, we’re fresh off the loss. I’m a competitor so you know I wanted to win. So just a lot of emotions and I just kind of let my emotions get the best of me," he continued.

Diggs said if he felt he was in the wrong on the play, he never would’ve confronted Leslie, but he was adamant that he played his "hardest game" on Sunday night.

"At the end of the day it still doesn’t make it right for anybody to just be saying anything, or just trying to throw dirt on your name or make you seem like you’re doing bad or a bad job. I felt like I played my hardest game yesterday. I felt like I did everything I could. I felt like I was tackling, setting the edges – just doing everything to help my team win. And for him to try to throw that on my name, it just didn’t sit right with me because [he was] completely wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Diggs – and the team in general – need to "be better in those moments."

"I always talk about staying on a high road," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "That's part of our responsibility in this business. But I'm not ignorant or naive to the fact that this generation, that's part of the world they live in, the social media world. You have to manage that. That's part of being a professional athlete and that's part of representing this organization properly."