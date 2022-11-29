Cowboys thinking on Odell Beckham Jr unchanged after airplane incident, Jerry Jones says

Despite recent off-the-field issues, the Dallas Cowboys are still very interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On Sunday, Beckham was removed from a flight destined for Los Angeles from Miami after reportedly refusing to fasten his seatbelt when asked by flight attendants. Beckham was also reportedly falling in and out of consciousness.

After refusing to depart the plane when asked by the flight crew, the aircraft was deplaned and Beckham was escorted off by police officers "without incident."

On Tuesday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the incident did not change the team’s interest in the wide receiver.

"No, it did not," Jones said on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan. "His overall team compatibility – his judgment, his behavior – is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him."

Beckham’s lawyer – Daniel Davillier – told a different side to the plane story, saying the incident was due to an "overzealous flight attendant."

"Odell Beckham Jr. boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems," Davillier began in a lengthy statement to NFL Network. "The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off. Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head, which is his normal practice for long flights. He was [awakened] and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked.

"He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane."

The Cowboys have been rumored to be the favorites to land Beckham as the wide receiver continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

Jones told reporters following the Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving that he had the opportunity to meet with Beckham earlier in the day.

"Genuine, very genuine," Jones said when asked about his impression of Beckham. "Very competitive, feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence, but yet very, very just compatible. We think he’d fit in really good with us."

The Cowboys are 8-3 on the season and play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 .

