Cowboys sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

The Dallas Cowboys signed 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards – 316 of those were after the catch, which also was a league high. His 44 catches were the second-most in the USFL, and his four receiving touchdowns were tied for the second-best mark in the league.

The Generals went 9-1, while Turpin also gained 129 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown.

Before joining the USFL, Turpin played four seasons at TCU. In his freshman year, he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a kick returner. He scored the league’s only punt return for a touchdown, and his 15.3 yards per punt return was the highest in the league.

As a receiver with the Horned Frogs, Turpin caught 145 balls – 13 of them scores – for 1,748 yards in 42 games.

Turpin now joins a Cowboy team that's looking for some receiver depth after trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson to free agency.

They also are still awaiting the return of Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.