Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' confidence reaches new heights: 'I don’t really think the NFL is hard'

It’s Micah Parsons’ world, and everyone else is just living in it.

The rookie star has clearly been a difference-maker for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and not only is he a lock to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Parsons has a real shot to claim the title as the league’s best overall defensive player.

Through Week 14, Parsons has racked up 75 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a team-high 17 tackles for a loss in 13 games played.

After his dominating performance against Washington on Sunday, Parsons’ confidence reached a new level while talking to reporters after the game.

"I don’t really think the NFL is hard," Parsons said, via Sports Illustrated .

Against Washington, Parsons had five tackles with one sack and five quarterback hits. The Penn State product credited the talent that he faces during practice for his development.

"I think they got some really great players around here," Parsons said. "But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el, and I’m challenging him every down, saying, ‘What could I do there? How can I make this better?’ or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good."

Parsons will lead the Cowboys (9-4) into MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants next.