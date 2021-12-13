Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' confidence reaches new heights: 'I don’t really think the NFL is hard'

Parsons has 75 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a team-high 17 tackles for a loss in 13 games played

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
It’s Micah Parsons’ world, and everyone else is just living in it.

The rookie star has clearly been a difference-maker for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and not only is he a lock to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Parsons has a real shot to claim the title as the league’s best overall defensive player.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on this play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Through Week 14, Parsons has racked up 75 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a team-high 17 tackles for a loss in 13 games played.

After his dominating performance against Washington on Sunday, Parsons’ confidence reached a new level while talking to reporters after the game.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"I don’t really think the NFL is hard," Parsons said, via Sports Illustrated.

Against Washington, Parsons had five tackles with one sack and five quarterback hits. The Penn State product credited the talent that he faces during practice for his development.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons holds a team jersey after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

"I think they got some really great players around here," Parsons said. "But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el, and I’m challenging him every down, saying, ‘What could I do there? How can I make this better?’ or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good."

Parsons will lead the Cowboys (9-4) into MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants next.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com