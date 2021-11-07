Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys feature red stripe on helmet as part of NFL's Salute to Service initiative

The NFL's Salute to Service program runs from Week 9 to 11

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys featured a red stripe on their football helmets for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos and while the marking may seem out of place the reason behind it is noble.

The Cowboys put the stripe on the center of their helmets as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service week. The week is dedicated to honoring military service members, veterans and their families. This is the first week the NFL has done it this season and it will last through Week 11.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning gives chase to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in the first half of their game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning gives chase to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in the first half of their game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country," said Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, via USA Today. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom.

BROWNS' DENZEL WARD TAKES INTERCEPTION 99 YARDS FOR TD, JUKES JOE BURROW

Former President George W. Bush stands among members of the U.S. armed forces during the national anthem before the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Former President George W. Bush stands among members of the U.S. armed forces during the national anthem before the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country's military – and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them."

The Cowboys also wore the stripe in 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are also wearing Medal of Honor decals.

Mike McCord, the team’s equipment director, told the Cowboys’ pregame show on Friday that the players were amped to wear the Salute to Service items.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs for a long gain against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov, 7, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs for a long gain against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov, 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

"Whatever is new or different, they are like kids in a candy store. And when it comes to Salute to Service, we’ve had so many players over the years from military families, whether it’s their mother or father or grandfather or uncle who has served. They’ve always appreciated the Salute to Service games," McCord said.

