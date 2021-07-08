Cowboys QB Prescott says he tried to re-set injured ankle himself

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is talking about the ankle injury that sidelined him for 11 games of the 2020 season, giving details about playing the role of doctor and trying to set the ankle back himself.

"I thought (his ankle) was just rolled, and as I grabbed it and did that I just was like, ‘I need to get off the field,’" Prescott said.

"So, I was trying to set it back myself. I was trying to hit it into the ground."

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle, which required two surgeries. He is expected to be ready to go for training camp later this month.

"I was trying to get off the field, and I knew it wasn’t straight," Prescott told ESPN’s Up Close with Sage Steele.

"So I wanted to do that so I could get up, and when I couldn’t, that’s when I just waved (to the sideline), ‘I can’t do this myself.’ They came over, they put it back in place and that was a relief, right?

"You can imagine the pain it was in and then it gets reset. I just remember over and over just saying, ‘Thank God.’"

The two surgeries Prescott that were done on the ankle left the quarterback down a little bit, but he quickly bounced back to again become the leader of the franchise.

"The only time I can say that I was like, man, was when I had to get a second surgery," Prescott noted.

"And that was just because I had gotten my foot back on the ground for about a week or so, and I didn’t necessarily know after my leg was facing another way how it was supposed to feel but it didn’t feel great the first couple of days walking.

"Obviously, thankful for good doctors and people and medics to just know that we needed to go do more work on it and get it right."

The Cowboys evidently feel that Prescott is going to stay healthy for a long time to come, as they worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with him this offseason.