Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Micah Parsons plays through pain 'every week' to be there for the team: 'Part of the game'

Parsons finished with two sacks for the Cowboys for the second week in a row

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows firsthand just how injuries can derail a team’s season, but following Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year revealed that he’s fighting through pain "every week" to help his team stay afloat.

After blowing a 14-point lead in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Cowboys held on to win their first game of the season after quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out for at least four weeks with a thumb injury sustained in Week 1.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the passer during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the passer during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Parsons, who finished with two sacks for the second week in a row, was asked by a reporter in the locker room about his ankle, which he seemingly tweaked at some point during the 20-17 win.

COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES BUILDS CONFIDENCE IN COOPER RUSH AFTER WIN OVER BENGALS: ‘HE EXCEEDED MY EXPECTATIONS’

"Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week," he said. "But I know my teammates need me, I know these coaches need me, I know people in the stands need me on the field not on the bench. I’m just pushing through everything."

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (not pictured) during the third quarter in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (not pictured) during the third quarter in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parsons' two sacks total 17 in 18 career games, the most in NFL history for a player's first 18 games since sacks became official in 1982.

At this rate, he stands a good chance of topping the league’s current record of 22.5 sacks in a single season currently held by New York Giants legend Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, left, sacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, left, sacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys are dealing with a number of significant injuries early on in the season, but Parsons knows Dallas won’t have to weather the storm for long.

"Sometimes you got to go through some stuff to get to where you want to go, and right now we're still going through the storm. But as we’re going through the storm, there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel, and I think that’s where we’re headed."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com