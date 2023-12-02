Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys legend Jason Witten coaches Texas high school team to state title

Witten went 14-0 after going 2-8 in his first season as head coach

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jason Witten was named a Pro Bowler 11 times and is likely a Hall of Famer.

The Dallas Cowboys legend led Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II state championship Friday with a 52-10 victory over Regents.

Witten retired in 2021 after playing 17 seasons, 16 with the Cowboys and the final one with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

He was named the head coach at Liberty Christian just days after he announced his retirement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Witten

Jason Witten watches from the sideline during the TSSAA Class 4A Blue Cross Bowl football game between Tullahoma and Elizabethton at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA Today Network.)

LBHS went 2-8 in Witten's first season and finished 10-2 in 2022. This season, the team finished 14-0.

"Football's changed my life. It's given me so much over the years. This is what you play for and coach for," Witten told CBS News Texas after the game.

"These kids have taught me so much. This is why I fell in love with the game as a kid, the life lessons we learn. And these kids will take this with them for the rest of their life."

Jason Witten walks with helmet on

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) during a game against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 15, 2019, Arlington, Texas. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

GEORGIA CONGRESSMAN TROLLS DEADSPIN WITH PHOTOSHOPPED FACEPAINT AHEAD OF SEC TITLE GAME

Witten's program dominated just about every team it faced. Its closest margin of victory all season was 28 points, and it outscored opponents 716-96.

Witten has two sons on the team, junior CJ and freshman Cooper, both of whom are top performers on defense. The junior had 84 tackles this season, while the younger Witten had 58.

It was the school's first title since 2007.

Jason Witten looks on field

Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Dec. 22, 2019. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his career, Witten caught 1,228 passes (fourth-most all time) for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the best tight ends ever.