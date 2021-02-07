Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith says contract fallout shows there is no 'commitment to Dak Prescott'

Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith believes the Dallas Cowboys are "uncertain" about whether or not Dak Prescott is the "future" of the team.

Smith, who won three Super Bowls in 13 seasons with the Cowboys, told the SB Nation NFL Show this week that there would be no back-and-forth over Prescott’s contract if Dallas was all in on him being their quarterback.

"The only answer I can give is the Cowboys are uncertain whether or not he's the future of the Cowboys," Smith said, via KRLD radio. "Outside of that, if he was the complete future of the Dallas Cowboys, they would make no bones about giving him a contract."

Prescott previously signed a franchise tag worth $31.4 million during the offseason after failing to negotiate a long-term deal with the team. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants but owner Jerry Jones had made it clear that Dallas was still invested in Prescott.

"You wouldn't offer Dak what we offered in the past if you'd not thought he was very special," Jones said back in January. "The issue is how do you come together? And that's no stranger to me. I've been doing it all my life, putting things together. We've got to get it together."

But Smith is reading between the lines and says there’s no "commitment" to Prescott.

"I mean at the end of the day, Tony Romo, they was committed to Romo right off the rip," Smith explained. "Right off the rip. And he came in and replaced Drew Bledsoe. And I mean, he's not the biggest guy. He's not the most flashiest guy and he's not the fastest guy either. And he had his challenges. But there was a commitment to Tony Romo. There is not a commitment to Dak Prescott."

Sources told the NFL Network on Sunday that the Cowboys plan to make another push to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before the March deadline for applying franchise tags, otherwise they will sign him to a second tag worth $37.7 million.