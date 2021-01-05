Cowboys' Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott has all the 'leverage' going into contract negotiations

In the immediate aftermath of Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury there was some doubt about his future in Dallas.

Since then Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that he intends to keep him on as the team’s starting quarterback and he took that promise one step further on Monday.

Jones had nothing but praise for Prescott during his weekly appearance on KRLD radio, saying that he’s the one with the upper hand heading into offseason negotiations.

"I don't know how you could have any more leverage," Jones said plainly. "His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He's talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we've offered Dak."

Prescott previously signed the one-year franchise tag contract worth $31.4 million during the offseason after failing to negotiate a long-term deal with the team. Fallout came over the reported length of the deal, with the Cowboys wanting a longer contract than Prescott was willing to sign for.

His ankle injury along with the salary cap that is expected to drop as a result of the pandemic will be a factor in future talks, but Jones is confident that both sides will come to a long-term agreement.

"You wouldn't offer Dak what we offered in the past if you'd not thought he was very special. The issue is how do you come together? And that's no stranger to me. I've been doing it all my life, putting things together. We've got to get it together."

He continued: "We have a certain amount, period, that can be paid to players every year. It's a very competitive thing and the longer the term, the more flexibility you've got in any numbers that you have in a contract. The planning ahead, the looking at what you can spend, what you can give on any other free agents, that's your overall planning. ... We’ve got to pay additional defense this year, and any dollar that goes there doesn’t go towards another player. That’s how simple it is."

Despite his injury, Prescott remains a top tier quarterback and has expressed, on his own end, a desire to remain in Dallas. With a loss against the New York Giants on Sunday, the Cowboys season has come to an end and negotiations between both sides can now begin.