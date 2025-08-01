Cowboys' star edge rusher Micah Parsons says he requested trade, 'no longer' wants to be in Dallas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After months of stalled negotiations, Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.

The perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate said in a statement posted to social media that he "no longer want[s] to be" in Dallas.

In the post on X, Parsons discussed the situation at length. He titled the post, "Thank You Dallas."

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons began.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

Parsons then went on about how he aimed to get an extension after his third season, but the team was not interested.

"I was ok with that, didn’t complain and focused on the 2024 season," Parsons said.

Parsons then said he was willing to risk his price going up in favor of getting a deal done sooner rather than later, but there has been "radio silence" from the team.

According to Parsons, he and Jerry Jones had discussed what he wanted in a contract in March, "but at no point did I believe this was supposed to be a formal negotiation and I informed Mr. Jones afterward my agent would reach out thinking would get things done."

The team "decided to go silent," the All-Pro said, and there still has not been a "call, email, or text to my agent about starting a negotiation."

"I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally," Parsons concluded.

Top defensive players like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt received their big-money paydays during the offseason, and it appears Parsons would be next in line. Dallas also extended tight end Jake Ferguson and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in the offseason.

Cowboys fans recently heckled team Jones with "Pay Micah" chants at training camp.

Jones took a seemingly random shot at Parsons when camp began, saying that even if they do find the right numbers in the deal, it doesn’t mean they will have him on the field. Jones said that Parsons was hurt six games last season, though he was only out four due to injury.

Jones also brought up quarterback Dak Prescott , the highest-paid at the position in the league after signing an extension before the 2024 season, who played just eight games last year due to injury.

Parsons is going into the final year of his rookie deal. He’s recorded 256 tackles, 63 tackles for a loss and 52.5 sacks in 63 career games. He’s been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.

The Cowboys, of course, are eligible to franchise-tag Parsons twice after this season, but he is making it clear he does not want to be in that scenario.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

