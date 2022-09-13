Cowboys' Jerry Jones gives optimistic timeline for Dak Prescott return: 'We will not put him on IR'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an optimistic prediction for quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday following successful surgery on a fractured bone in his throwing hand, saying the team will not place him on injured reserve in order to have him practicing and ready to go "in the next four games."

Jones said during his weekly appearance on KRLD radio Tuesday that the team is "feeling better about it than we did Sunday night" when Prescott got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Initial reports said the veteran signal-caller could miss anywhere between 6-8 weeks, but Jones said the latest update suggests otherwise.

"We won’t be putting him on IR which means we want him to be a consideration for playing in the next four games. We will not put him on IR."

While Jones said that there is no way to know for sure when Prescott will be ready to play , not placing him on injured reserve is a good indication that they believe he will more than likely be ready in four weeks.

"We feel very good after surgery, after listening to the medical [personnel] that Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick."

Jones said the game plan moving forward will likely be either backups Cooper Rush or Will Grier, who recently overcame a hamstring injury during the offseason.

"Those guys know the offense well, they’ve had a lot of reps in it and, consequently, give us our best shot. It’s unlikely, since we don’t have any potential trade pending – not pending but in the mill – it’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage."

Tom Brady and the Bucs swept through the Cowboys in their season opener on Sunday night, but Jones emphasized that there is still a lot of football left to be played.

"It can be looking very dark, dark for you, and then it can reverse on you in an instant. It can go positive in an instant," Jones said of his message to Dallas fans. "We’ve got a lot of really top football players, and we’ve got an outstanding group that’s coaching them up, in my view … you can think negatively and everybody does and that’s normal, but we’ve got a lot of positive things that we can do. I have seen it just look hopeless and walk out there and ‘David slay the Giant.’ I have seen it done."