Cowboys fan trots through Walmart on horseback after team's win, Jerry Jones reacts

A Dallas Cowboys fan celebrated the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a victory ride on horseback through a Walmart.

The man was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey and the horse’s mane and tail were dyed blue to make the celebration even more bombastic. Video on social media showed the man and his horse in the checkout lane.

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was asked about the incident in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas earlier this week and said he’s actually been on a horse indoors before.

"I've literally been on a horse inside before and it's a dicey thing because if that horse gets to slippin' and slidin' and kickin', it's a mess," he said.

Cooper Rush started for Prescott, who has been out of commission with a right thumb fracture suffered in Week 1’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush helped drive the Cowboys down the field to set up the game-winning Brett Maher field goal. Maher nailed the kick from 50 yards out and gave Rush his second win as a starter, 20-17.

"He exceeded my expectations. He did," Jones said of Rush after the game. "No reason why he couldn’t, but he did exceed my expectations. I thought his passing was outstanding."

Rush was 19-for-31 with 235 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Noah Brown in the first quarter. Brown finished with five catches for 91 yards. Ceedee Lamb added seven catches for 75 yards.

If Rush leads the Cowboys to a second win this season over the New York Giants on Monday night, the fan may have to find himself a new jersey.