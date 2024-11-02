Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott out vs. Falcons for disciplinary reasons: report

Ezekiel Elliott's second stint with the Dallas Cowboys has been largely disappointing.

But the three-time Pro Bowler's season appeared to reach a new low less than 48 hours before the Cowboys' Week 9 game.

On Saturday, Clarence Hill Jr., who spent nearly three decades covering the Cowboys on behalf of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, reported that Elliott was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to disciplinary reasons.

Elliott was not with the team when it departed for Atlanta. Fox News Digital was unsuccessful in attempts to reach Elliott's representatives for comment.

The running back returned to the Cowboys in April when he agreed to a one-year contract. He has appeared in all seven of the Cowboys' games this season, rushing for a total of 149 yards.

Elliott did reach a milestone last week when he recorded his 70th career touchdown in a Cowboys uniform, putting him third on the franchise's all-time list.

Elliott got more work Oct. 27 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers after leading rusher Rico Dowdle sat out due to an illness. Despite the decline in production over the past couple of seasons, Elliott has been durable.

He has missed just three games because of injury since he was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Elliott was sidelined for six games in 2017 due to a suspension.

The Cowboys have elevated Dalvin Cook from the practice squad, and he is expected to be available Sunday.

Dallas effectively started the 2024 season with a running back-by-committee approach, but the team is averaging a league-worst 74.1 yards per game. The Cowboys have not had a running back rush for 100 yards in 21 games.

