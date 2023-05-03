Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys executive disputes Deion Sanders’ statement on lack of HBCU players drafted: ‘Not a conspiracy’

One player from a HBCU was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders caused a stir over the weekend when he said he was "ashamed" of 31 NFL teams for passing on HBCU prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

Only one player from an HBCU was drafted – Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden – who was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the draft. 

Isaiah Bolden vis Florida A&M

Defensive Back Isaiah Bolden, #23 of the Jackson State Tiger, on the sidelines during the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. ( Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

"So proud is [sic] you [Isaiah Bolden] You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this," Sanders said on Twitter. "I'm ashamed of the 31 other [NFL] teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU."

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, gave his thoughts on Sanders’ issue with the lack of HBCU players selected in the draft. 

"Deion's doing a great job of promoting HBCUs and promoting Colorado and all those things,'' McClay told Sports Illustrated. "And so that's part of what the deal is – he wants to see players drafted. We want to draft good football players and good football players come from everywhere.''

Jerry Jones speaks with Will McClay

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, right, prior to an NFL pre-season football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"There's not a conspiracy against drafting HBCU players. We're looking for players that can come from anywhere. I think that we've had the opportunities in the NFL in having things to highlight the HBCU schools."

However, McClay told SI the prospects need to have "draftable grades" in order to be considered. 

Bolden was the second player coached by Sanders to be selected in the NFL Draft, with James Houston picked in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions in 2022. 

Bolden supported his former coach on Monday, saying he agreed with Sanders’ statement "1000%."

Deion Sanders takes the Colorado job

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sanders left Jackson State in December in order to take the head coaching position at the University of Colorado

Since becoming the head coach, Sanders has infused energy into the program, with Colorado setting attendance records for its Spring Game and selling out of season tickets for the first time in 27 years. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.