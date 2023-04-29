Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles, two days after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs

The defending NFC champion Eagles are adding another former Georgia football star to their roster.

The Detroit Lions agreed to send running back D'Andre Swift to Philadelphia in a trade, the Eagles announced Saturday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions received a seventh-round draft pick and a future fourth-round pick in exchange for Swift.

Philly reportedly received a seventh-rounder in addition to Swift.

The move comes two days after the Lions used the No. 12 overall pick on former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After the Lions made the surprising decision to draft Gibbs, questions began swirling about Swift's future in the Motor City. On Thursday night, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about where Swift stood with the team going forward.

"I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster, he’s still part of our team, he’s still under contract with us," Holmes said. "He’s a dynamic football player, so it hadn’t really changed the math there, yet. But it is early, but it didn’t really change."

Swift is a Philadelphia native and attended St. Joseph's Prep, about 10 miles from the Eagles' home stadium.

The Eagles have been adding Georgia Bulldogs to their roster lately, selecting three players who played in Athens in the 2023 draft. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith were drafted in the first round Thursday, and the Eagles selected cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round Saturday.

"We've agreed to terms with the Lions on a trade for RB @DAndreSwift …Welcome home." the Eagles wrote in a tweet early Saturday.

Swift rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns over his 14 games last season. He also caught 48 passes for 389 yards. Ankle and shoulder injuries sidelined Swift for the final three games of the regular season.

The Lions used a second-round draft pick on Swift in 2020. He has 1,680 career rushing yards.

Former Eagle Miles Sanders departed for the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, which left a hole on the Eagles' running back depth chart.

The Eagles brought in former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny in March. The addition of Swift adds more depth to the running backs room.

Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also figure to get carries.