Cowboys embarrass Colts, tally eight touchdowns in blowout win

The Dallas Cowboys continue to show the NFL why they are a Super Bowl contender, as they took care of business on both sides of the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in a 54-19 win at home.

It was a complete onslaught by the Cowboys, who created five turnovers on the defensive side of the ball and totaled eight touchdowns, six of which with Dak Prescott and the offense out on the field.

Dallas outscored Indianapolis 33-6 in the second half, with all of those points coming in the fourth quarter for the Cowboys.

It was a close game after Alec Pierce hauled in a pass from Matt Ryan to make it 21-19 (the two-point conversion failed) in the third quarter. But Dallas responded with its first touchdown of the half, as Michael Gallup caught his own fade from Prescott to make it 28-19 on his second score of the contest.

From there, Dallas would wreak havoc on Indy - who had no answers whatsoever.

First, it was Mo Alie-Cox catching a screen and fumbling on the very first play of the Colts’ next drive, resulting in a scoop-and-score for Malik Hooker, the Cowboys safety who was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017.

Then, Ryan would throw his second interception of the game, this time by Daron Bland, which led Tony Pollard to bust out a 30-yard run for his second touchdown of the game, running up the score to 40-19.

But the Cowboys weren’t done. On the next drive, Ryan was picked off again by Bland.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided it was Ezekiel Elliott’s turn to score a touchdown, and he did so while celebrating in the Salvation Army pot.

And to make it four turnovers in a row by the Colts, Ryan was strip sacked by Osa Odighizuwa, with the Cowboys recovering. They almost ran it back for six more points until it was ruled the player was down by contact.

At that point, Cooper Rush got out on the field to relieve Prescott of his duties. Three plays later, they got those six pints, this time from rookie running back Malik Davis, who scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard run to make it 54-19.

On all five of the Colts’ turnovers in this game, including Ryan’s first-half interception by Hooker, touchdowns were scored by the Cowboys on the ensuing drives. Talk about complementary football.

On the stat sheet, Pollard and Elliott continue to set the tone for Dallas, totaling 91 and 77 yards respectively, with their touchdowns. There was also CeeDee Lamb catching the first touchdown of the game on his way to 71 yards on five catches.

For the Colts, Ryan is now the league leader in interceptions thrown, with 13 on the season. He threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 37 passing. On the ground, Jonathan Taylor totaled 82 yards on 21 carries, his longest being a 19-yarder.

As the Cowboys try to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, they continue to pull away from the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, as well as the rest of the wild card pack currently in a playoff spot.

They will face the Houston Texans next Sunday at home, while the Colts will head to their bye week and regroup before facing the Vikings in Minnesota on Dec. 18.