Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Published

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Giants, Brian Daboll says

Beckham Jr. is still expected to meet with the Bills and the Cowboys

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continued this week as the free agent wide receiver paid his old team a visit.

The 30-year-old had dinner with members of the New York Giants organization, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

"We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said Friday. "We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that is really what I've got to say."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Phoenix Suns-Miami Heat game at FTX Arena Nov. 14, 2022 in Miami, Fla. 

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Phoenix Suns-Miami Heat game at FTX Arena Nov. 14, 2022 in Miami, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Other than revealing that steak was served during the dinner, Daboll declined to share other details. He insisted he was solely focused on the upcoming divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders.

COWBOYS THINKING ON ODELL BECKHAM JR. UNCHANGED AFTER AIRPLANE INCIDENT, JERRY JONES SAYS

"All my time is on Washington. I just had a free meal," Daboll said. "I understand all the questions guys. What I said at the start, that's what I'm staying with right now. Everything is geared toward Washington. I'm focused on today and having a good practice."

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll attends warmups before an NFL divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll attends warmups before an NFL divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

OBJ began his career in New York, where he spent his first five years after the franchise selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Giants are looking to boost their wide receiver corps.

Adding Beckham and his big play ability to the roster would certainly give the offense a lift.

Teammates Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants celebrate after Beckham Jr. throws a touchdown to Barkley during a game at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 7, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Teammates Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants celebrate after Beckham Jr. throws a touchdown to Barkley during a game at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 7, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Beckham is also expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday the team is working to finalize a plan for Beckham's upcoming visit on Monday. 

"It's time for us all to get in front of each other," McCarthy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are 7-4 and looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings