Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant takes shot at Colin Kaepernick

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant took a shot at Colin Kaepernick in a recent podcast appearance and called the former quarterback out for not creating jobs.

Bryant, who is currently a free agent, made remarks on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Ochocinco, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The clip of Bryant talking about Kaepernick went viral on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing that I don’t respect and I said when I get the opportunity and to get on the stage and say it, I would say it. And I love him to death. So there ain’t no hate or nothing like that," Bryant said.

"But brotha, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, to build jobs, to give jobs to people. The people you was talking about. The people that you were so-called ‘standing up for.’ People who stood beside you, people who lost their jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you. He brought the awareness and that’s why I respect him."

Marshall asked Bryant what the call to action was, and Bryant replied there wasn’t one.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 while his cohorts alleged the league and team owners blackballed him from ever playing again because he knelt for the national anthem to raise awareness about social injustices primarily involving people of color.

ROUGH START HAS GIANTS’ SAQUON BARKLEY FEELING BLUE: ‘I’M SICK OF LOSING’

Since then, Kaepernick founded the Know Your Rights Camp to help Black and Brown communities. He’s created a media company to elevate Black voices and did get a shot at coming back in the NFL with a tryout, but he was unable to latch onto a team.

In 2017, Bryant credited Kaepernick and Marshawn Lynch for kneeling for the anthem but was totally against it.

"I'm not criticizing nobody. They're free to do whatever they want. Hell no I'm not doing none of that. Their beliefs are their beliefs, and I'm not saying that it's wrong – because they're feeling a certain way," he said, via the Cowboys’ website, adding he would go about raising awareness for those things a different way.

In 2019, Bryant criticized Kaepernick as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens last season after missing 2018 and 2019.