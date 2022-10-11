Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence trolls Davante Adams for shoving photographer in Raiders' loss

The photographer Adams shoved has reportedly filed a police report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media to troll Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground following Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs – an action that could lead to serious consequences for the veteran receiver. 

After the Kansas City Chiefs handed the Raiders their fourth loss of the season, Lawrence playfully joked about Adams’ reaction after the game – referencing his commercial with Taco Bell. 

"SMH. He must really be in a rush to get to the [Taco Bell] at his house before it closes," Lawrence wrote of the shove. 

The incident was no laughing matter for either Adams or the photographer involved. 

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to reports Tuesday, the man filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department after going to the hospital. He alleged that "he was pushed to the ground causing injury."

Police said the injuries were "non-life threatening" and that the matter would be investigated by their assault unit. 

Adams apologized during his post game presser, saying it was a reaction to "frustration mixed with him running in front of me." 

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a touchdown pass against the Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a touchdown pass against the Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams heads to the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams heads to the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022.

He also issued an apology on Twitter.

The NFL is reportedly looking into the incident and could discipline Adams with a fine or suspension. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.