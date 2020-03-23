Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence makes presence felt during coronavirus pandemic

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is making an impact in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

With help from fellow Cowboys teammates Jaylon Smith and Daniel Ross, Lawrence helped two food truck owners who recently dealt with financial losses, and together they served meals to first responders who visited the Seago Pantry station in southeast Dallas on Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

There were about 50 visitors at the event in Seagoville, vendors and organizers in attendance told the newspaper. Because they were unaware of exactly how many visitors would attend, the food trucks prepared food for hundreds of people. Leftover meals were later delivered to the Balch Springs Police and Fire Complex, Dallas police headquarters, and Grand Prairie Police and Fire, a volunteer told the newspaper.

“(It) really came from all the boys thinking about what we can do during these tough times,” Lawrence told the Dallas Morning News. “We have nurses. We have doctors. We have police officers. We have all these first responders who are out here doing all the hard and dirty work to (fight) the virus. We just wanted to basically give back ... We’re still doing our part.”

Last week, Lawrence posted on social media reaching out to any small businesses or restaurants struggling and in need of assistance during the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, he launched an online marketplace where people could purchase gift cards from those local vendors.

Lawrence also added that he intends on arranging similar giveaways in the future.

Hours after Lawrence had his giveaway, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that Dallas would have shelter-in-place rules beginning on Monday at 11:59 p.m to help slow down the spread of coronavirus. Through Sunday night, there were more than 100 cases in the Dallas area alone.