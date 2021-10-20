Cowboys' Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge near team facility, police say

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, law enforcement said.

Kazee, 28, was charged with a DWI class B misdemeanor after an officer with The Colony Police Department noticed the football player was exhibiting signs that he had been drinking while conducting a routine traffic stop, according to The Dallas Morning News .

A public information officer told Fox News on Wednesday morning that Kazee was pulled over at around 3 a.m. near the Cowboy’s facility in Frisco for failing to use a turn signal while changing lanes.

Kazee, a first-time offender, reportedly admitted to drinking to police.

Law enforcement said Kazee was "cordial" in his interactions with police and was booked in the municipal jail. He posted a $2,500 bail and was later released.

The incident comes one day after head coach Mike McCarthy warned his players of unnecessary "distractions" during their bye week after winning five consecutive games for a 5-1 record.

"Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be," he said . "Talked about the distractions and what we don't want. We have an outstanding season – 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends."

Dallas declined to comment, according to the team’s website.