Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge near team facility, police say

Law enforcement said Kazee was 'cordial' in his interactions with police

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, law enforcement said. 

Kazee, 28, was charged with a DWI class B misdemeanor after an officer with The Colony Police Department noticed the football player was exhibiting signs that he had been drinking while conducting a routine traffic stop, according to The Dallas Morning News.  

A public information officer told Fox News on Wednesday morning that Kazee was pulled over at around 3 a.m. near the Cowboy’s facility in Frisco for failing to use a turn signal while changing lanes.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Greg Ward #84 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a fourth quarter touchdown catch between Damontae Kazee #18 and Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Greg Ward #84 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a fourth quarter touchdown catch between Damontae Kazee #18 and Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kazee, a first-time offender, reportedly admitted to drinking to police. 

Law enforcement said Kazee was "cordial" in his interactions with police and was booked in the municipal jail. He posted a $2,500 bail and was later released. 

Strong safety Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts the ball on a first and goal play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Strong safety Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts the ball on a first and goal play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The incident comes one day after head coach Mike McCarthy warned his players of unnecessary "distractions" during their bye week after winning five consecutive games for a 5-1 record. 

"Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be," he said. "Talked about the distractions and what we don't want. We have an outstanding season – 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19:  Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19:  Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas declined to comment, according to the team’s website.

