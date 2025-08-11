Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes bold statement to Rams team owner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be back under center for the team after missing about half of the 2024 season with an injury, leading to a 7-10 year for the potential Super Bowl contenders.

Prescott was on the sideline for the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. He briefly met with Rams team owner Stan Kroenke and delivered a bold message to him.

"We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship," he told Kroenke, via WFAA-TV.

Getting to the Super Bowl and winning the championship is the goal for the Cowboys each season. Unfortunately for their fans, it seems like, for nearly three decades or so, there’s some kind of calamity that has prevented the team from seizing on its dream.

Prescott’s injury was just one of a multitude of issues Dallas suffered in 2024. From 2021 to 2023, Dallas was 12-5 and won the NFC East division two out of those three seasons. However, the team never made it further than the divisional round, which has been the main obstacle since last winning the Super Bowl in 1995.

The Cowboys have failed to secure even a bid for the NFC Championship despite putting together some terrific seasons over the last 29 years.

The Rams won a Super Bowl in 2021 behind Matthew Stafford and a defense led by Aaron Donald. They’ve made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons but have not made it back to the NFC Championship.

This season, the obstacle for Dallas could be who is not out on the field, as linebacker Micah Parsons and the team have come to an impasse in contract negotiations. Parsons has since requested a trade and is working out – just not at training camp.

It’s unclear whether the two sides will come to an agreement. For Dallas to get back to its top 10 standing among NFL defenses, having Parsons on the team will be key.