Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Dak Prescott delivers message after team's comeback attempt falls short

Prescott had 3 total touchdowns in the loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Michael Irvin has some concerns about his Dallas Cowboys | Speak Video

Michael Irvin has some concerns about his Dallas Cowboys | Speak

Michael Irvin weighs in on his Dallas Cowboys and whether Jerry Jones is putting too much pressure on Mike McCarthy. "I've never worried about that 'America's Team' moniker, but now I am."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Dallas Cowboys nearly completed a wild fourth quarter comeback on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but the first three quarters of the game ultimately doomed them.

Dak Prescott had a message for fans as he and the rest of the team walked back to the locker room at AT&T Stadium following the 28-25 defeat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dak Prescott walks off the field

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

"Jump off if you want," Prescott was heard saying, via CBS Texas. "Please, please, please."

Prescott was 28-of-51 with 379 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes. He also ran for one more. He helped Dallas to 19 points in the fourth quarter after scoring only six points in the previous three frames.

Dallas dropped to 1-2 on the year, losing its first two games at home for the first time since the 2020 season.

CHIEFS DEFENSE STONEWALLS FALCONS ON CRITICAL PLAY TO REMAIN UNDEFEATED TO START 2024 SEASON

Dak Prescott gets into the end zone

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, #92, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

"Make sure guys don’t dwell," Prescott said. "They can feel bad tonight, but come the morning, it’s over with. If you’re dwelling on that, you’re not going to prepare the right away. You’re still going to be looking back at things you could have done, should have done."

The Cowboys gave up too many points early in the game and were sunk by their early performance.

Dak Prescott talks to reporters

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You definitely want to get in front of that team," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "That’s a team that plays to their strength and their profile. We were not clean enough to get the win today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.