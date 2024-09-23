Cowboys' Dak Prescott delivers message after team's comeback attempt falls short

The Dallas Cowboys nearly completed a wild fourth quarter comeback on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but the first three quarters of the game ultimately doomed them.

Dak Prescott had a message for fans as he and the rest of the team walked back to the locker room at AT&T Stadium following the 28-25 defeat.

"Jump off if you want," Prescott was heard saying, via CBS Texas. "Please, please, please."

Prescott was 28-of-51 with 379 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes. He also ran for one more. He helped Dallas to 19 points in the fourth quarter after scoring only six points in the previous three frames.

Dallas dropped to 1-2 on the year, losing its first two games at home for the first time since the 2020 season.

"Make sure guys don’t dwell," Prescott said. "They can feel bad tonight, but come the morning, it’s over with. If you’re dwelling on that, you’re not going to prepare the right away. You’re still going to be looking back at things you could have done, should have done."

The Cowboys gave up too many points early in the game and were sunk by their early performance.

"You definitely want to get in front of that team," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "That’s a team that plays to their strength and their profile. We were not clean enough to get the win today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.