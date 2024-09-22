Ravens hold off Cowboys' 4th-quarter surge to collect 1st win of 2024 season

The margin of victory was in the Baltimore Ravens' favor this week as they held off the Dallas Cowboys' second-half surge to finally get in the win column this season, 28-25.

The last two weeks have been brutal late in the game for the Ravens as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a toe in the back of the end zone and watched the Las Vegas Raiders shock them at home with 10 points in the matter of minutes.

But this time around on the road, John Harbaugh's crew was ready for the challenge, and they didn't let another fourth-quarter mishap occur.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense was quiet in the first three quarters of this game, which looked to be a blowout at AT&T Stadium with the Ravens owning a 28-6 lead at that point.

However, Prescott turned it up in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 points, and it all started after veteran kicker Justin Tucker, who has been struggling to start the season, missed a 46-yard field goal with 10:41 left in the quarter.

Prescott proceeded to go 64 yards on six plays, finding the end zone himself on a quarterback sneak up the gut after KaVontae Turpin caught a pass from him for 23 yards to land on Baltimore’s one-yard line.

Then the home crowd got hyped when the Ravens botched an onside kick attempt by Dallas and allowed the Cowboys to regain possession right away. Prescott didn’t let the opportunity go to the wayside as he found Jalen Tolbert for a 15-yard touchdown pass, though the two-point conversion didn’t succeed.

So, with a 28-18 game and 7:07 left to play in the fourth quarter, there was still enough time to at least force overtime against the Ravens.

Jackson’s unit just couldn’t get the job done when they had the ball, too, as they were forced to punt on a three-and-out drive, which gave Prescott another chance to cut the lead.

That’s exactly what happened, as the Cowboys took 11 plays to go 91 yards and Turpin found the end zone from 16 yards out to make it a three-point game.

Now, the Ravens fans watching were sweating as Jackson & Co. got the ball needing first downs to ice the victory. Though they weren’t able to kill the clock before, Jackson literally took things into his own hands on 2nd-and-9 at the two-minute warning and rushed 10 yards for the first down.

With Dallas not possessing any more time-outs, Jackson knelt out the victory. It was a hard finish, but things were looking easier in the first half.

Baltimore knew it needed to win this game to get on the right track, and that’s how it began after forcing a Cowboys punt. On the Ravens’ first drive, Jackson found the end zone on a nine-yard rush attempt to take the early lead.

Then it was running back Derrick Henry, who had a huge game with 151 yards rushing on 25 carries and two touchdowns, finding the end zone for the first time in this one from a yard out on the Ravens’ second drive to take a 14-3 lead.

Both Henry and Jackson solidified the rushing attack for Baltimore, combining for 238 yards on the ground. Jackson threw for 182 yards on 12 of 15 through the air, including a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the first half as well.

Prescott finished the game 28 of 51 for 379 yards with his two touchdown passes, and tight end Jake Ferguson led the game with 95 receiving yards. CeeDee Lamb was relatively quiet for his standards with 67 yards on four receptions.

The Cowboys did not have a rush attack in this one as Baltimore held them to 51 yards on the ground.

