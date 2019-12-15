New England Patriots suspend videographer involved in filming Cincinnati Bengals sideline: report

The New England Patriots reportedly dished out some discipline of their own in the fallout of the controversy surrounding a film crew recording the Cincinnati Bengals sideline for what the team says was for an episode of their web series “Do Your Job.”

The Patriots suspended the videographer who was recording the sideline, the Boston Globe reported Sunday, citing a league source. Dave Mondillo, an employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, was identified as the person who was filming the Bengals sideline last week as the team played the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots said the crew was profiling an advanced scout for the Internet show.

New England admitted in a statement last week that the crew member was filming the sideline.

“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” a team statement said. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.

“When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully. The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a ‘Do Your Job’ episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

“We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed video showing the Bengals security guard confronting the Patriots’ videographers over the sideline filming. The videographer said he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to film the sideline and asked the security guard if he could delete the footage.

Glazer reported that the Bengals security brought over NFL security and the video was confiscated and given to the league.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots could be facing a loss of a draft pick and a hefty fine over the footage.