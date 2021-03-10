Dak Prescott can't 'carry' Cowboys to a Super Bowl on his own, Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson says

Legendary Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson has no doubt that Dak Prescott is a "great leader" but he doesn’t believe he can take the Cowboys all the way on his own.

The Hall of Fame coach spoke about Prescott’s new contract during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show on Tuesday.

"I think he’s a great leader for the team. I think the team really rallies around him. So he is a positive influence there. Before the injury, he could make plays with his legs. He could run the football and he fit into their system."

Johnson continued: "He has had problems at times being accurate. But with that receiving corps, he gets people open. I like Dak. I think he can win you a championship if he has great players around him. I don’t think Dak can carry a football team if he doesn’t have great players around him."

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal on Monday that could pay up to $75 million in his first season, according to multiple reports. Last season, Dallas placed the franchise tag on him after they were unable to agree to a contract.

The five-year pro suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Prescott said during a press conference on Wednesday that he wasn't going to "put a timepoint on" his return.

"I'll be ready when it matters," he said. "And I'll be more than healthy and better than I was before."

Prior to his injury, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. He also had three rushing touchdowns.

