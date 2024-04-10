Cowboys could be 'sleeper team' to draft quarterback amid Dak Prescott uncertainty, NFL insider says

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys appeared to be up in the air as he enters the final year of his contract with the team.

Prescott finished second in MVP voting last season on his way to a third Pro Bowl nod. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, but the Cowboys only made it as far as the wild-card round and lost to the Green Bay Packers.

With no commitment from the Cowboys beyond the 2024 season as of now, questions are beginning to rise about who Dallas takes in the NFL Draft should there be a top quarterback still on the table.

"What are they going to do at quarterback if they lose Dak? That's interesting. And that's why I think the Cowboys might be a sleeper team in the quarterback market during the draft," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on "NFL Live" on Tuesday. "Because at some point in time, they might have to draft a quarterback.

"Higher than you think, because Dak is going into the last year of the contract, and it might be time to get someone in there to start grooming him."

A contract extension for Prescott isn’t the only thing the team has to worry about.

The Cowboys will likely have to make a decision on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as he’s set to be a free agent after the 2024 season if an extension isn’t agreed upon. This time next season, Dallas will also have to address Micah Parsons’ contract.

Despite Jerry Jones wanting to be "all in" during the offeseason, there’s still a lot to address with the team’s top talent.