Cowboys make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history: reports

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The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made kicker Brandon Aubrey the richest kicker in NFL history.

The Cowboys announced on Tuesday that they signed Aubrey to a four-year, $28 million contract extension, with multiple outlets reporting on the terms. The 31-year-old will become the first kicker in NFL history to earn $7 million per season.

Aubrey has spent three seasons with the Cowboys, making the Pro Bowl in all of them. In his career, Aubrey has nailed 112 of 127 field goals for an 88.2% field goal percentage.

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He has not only made a remarkable amount of his kicks, but has shown off impressive range, with a career long of 65 yards, which is the franchise record for the longest field goal.

Aubrey’s path to NFL stardom has not been linear. He went to high school in the Dallas area and played soccer at Notre Dame before he was taken by Toronto FC in the MLS draft in 2017.

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He was working as a software engineer in Arlington, where the Cowboys play at AT&T Stadium, when his wife encouraged him to pursue a kicking career. Aubrey spent two years in the USFL and signed with the Cowboys before training camp in 2023.

He had as good a beginning to a career as possible, as he nailed an NFL record for most kicks made without a miss to start his career at 35. That was the first of many record he would set over his three years with the Cowboys.

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Aubrey became the first player to make three field goals of at least 55 yards in the same game against the Detroit Lions last year, when he was also the first with three from at least 60 yards in the same season.

His six field goals of more than 60 yards are the most in NFL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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