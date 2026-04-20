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NFL Draft

Police report details Zachariah Branch’s arrest days before NFL Draft over sidewalk incident

Police allege the projected second-round pick failed to comply with multiple verbal commands

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is facing two misdemeanor charges following a run-in with law enforcement just days ahead of the NFL Draft. 

Branch, who is a projected second-round pick, was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia, and charged with two counts of obstructing public sidewalks/streets – prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. 

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrating a touchdown catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 28, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

He was released after more than two hours in jail after posting $39 in bonds. 

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The NFL Network obtained the police report from Branch’s arrest, which described an encounter over an alleged sidewalk incident with law enforcement, in which police alleged that the former Bulldogs star failed "to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands."

"A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk," the excerpt from the report read. 

Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch running during NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch runs during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 28, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

TOP NFL DRAFT PICK ZACHARIAH BRANCH ARRESTED IN GEORGIA ON TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES

"Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business," the report continued.

"Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks."

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates touchdown with Colbie Young in Caesars Superdome

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young after scoring a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (IMAGN)

Branch transferred after two seasons at Southern California and immediately became quarterback Gunner Stockton’s favorite target. He finished the season with a team-high 811 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

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His status as a projected second-round pick was bolstered after an impressive showing at the combine, where he clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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