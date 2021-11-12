Cowboys’ Amari Cooper: ‘We feel like we have a special group’

Sitting 6-2 and atop the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on feeling super at the end of the season. The Super Bowl may still be months away, but Dallas can at least feel special in the meantime.

"We know what we have. We feel like we have a special group," receiver Amari Cooper said while appearing on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan.

In order to continue feeling special and eventually super, the Cowboys need to approach this week’s game against Atlanta with a better attitude than they did before last Sunday’s loss to Denver.

"Can’t come out flat the way we came out, expecting to win," Cooper told reporters after Thursday’s practice. "You come out the way we came out, you bound to lose."

Cooper was referencing Dallas’ uncharacteristically slow start versus Denver, which led to their first loss in seven games. The loss seemed to serve as a wake up call and has Cooper and the Cowboys feeling as confident as ever heading into the weekend.

"We feel like we shouldn’t lose any games. So, I think with that confidence, just getting our swagger back for this week, I think we should be okay," said Cooper via 105.3 The Fan.

Swagger alone likely won’t be enough to clip the Falcons, who are coming off a win over New Orleans and now sit at .500 in the competitive NFC South. Cooper seems to realize the challenge ahead:

"Obviously it’s going to be tough to win again because this is the NFL. You just have to be on our Ps and Qs, trust in our preparation, and go out there and play."

FanDuel Sportsbook seems to agree that Dallas is indeed a special group, at least for this week. The Cowboys are listed as 9-point home favorites.