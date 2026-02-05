Russell Wilson reflects on infamous goal-line interception as Seahawks, Patriots ready for Super Bowl rematch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The last time the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots played in the Super Bowl, it was defined by one of the NFL's most infamous mistakes.

At the end of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, Russell Wilson's interception at the goal line changed the course of sports history, reigniting the Patriots dynasty and costing Seattle a chance at back-to-back championships. Seattle didn't have to pass. It was second down with 53 seconds left, and Seattle had Marshawn Lynch in the backfield.

But Wilson attempted a slant pass to Ricardo Lockett, and Patriots rookie Malcom Butler jumped in front of it for the pick, clinching the game for New England.

Wilson reflected on the infamous moment in an interview with Fox News Digital prior to the start of the 2025 season.

"I look at all the collection of great moments and tough moments along the way. But I've had a lot of great moments," Wilson recalled. "I always look forward to the next moment. I think that's always been my mentality of being able to look forward to the next play, the next moment… I think it's the baseball in me… every pitch is a new pitch, a new day."

Fox News Digital asked Wilson if he shared the experience of the mistake with his current New York Giants teammates, which included rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"They've asked me a lot about my experiences in terms of all the highs and all the amazing moments, and really our work habits daily," Wilson answered.

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took the blame for making the decision to pass the ball on the infamous play. Wilson stood by the decision.

"I had no doubt in the play call,'" Wilson said at the time. "It looked open enough… When I threw it, it was, 'Touchdown. Second Super Bowl ring. Here we go.'"

The play has become a point of debate over the years, with some pundits arguing that the decision to pass in that situation was the better decision.

But the historical impact of the play still lingers for the players, coaches and fans involved.

Wilson and Carroll never went back to the Super Bowl, and faced uncertainty in their football futures. Carroll was fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month, and Wilson, now 37, spent the 2025 season mostly as a backup after Dart took over as the Giants starting quarterback.

For the Patriots, it was just the first of three Super Bowls they won in the decade of the 2000s.

Now, the current iteration of the Seahawks will be looking for revenge against New England on behalf of their fans.