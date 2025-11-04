Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys acquire linebacker Logan Wilson from Bengals to help bolster struggling defense

Wilson had requested a trade out of Cincinnati

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Cowboys defense woes, Bills & Josh Allen need a statement win over Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes? | FTF Video

Cowboys defense woes, Bills & Josh Allen need a statement win over Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes? | FTF

The Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Josh Allen can cement his MVP case with a win over Patrick Mahomes. Nick Wright,Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Bills can get a statement win vs. the Chiefs, and if the Dall...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing reinforcements for one of the worst defenses in the NFL. 

The team acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 seventh-round pick, the Bengals announced Tuesday. 

Wilson, 29, requested a trade amid a reduction in snaps. The linebacker is in the second year of a four-year contract extension he signed in July 2023. The deal was reportedly worth $36 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Logan Wilson looks on

Logan Wilson (55) of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Wilson is in his sixth season in the NFL and has recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons. 

The linebacker goes from the Bengals, who allow the most yards per game in the NFL (426.6), to the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most yards per game (397.4). The Cowboys are 3-5-1 despite having the fourth-highest scoring offense in football (29.2 points per game) because of their porous defense.

NFL GREAT TROY AIKMAN FIRES BACK AT JERRY JONES' TRADE PLAN AMID LOSING EFFORT: 'HE MAY WANT TO CANCEL'

Logan Wilson sacks Justin Herbert

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) and linebacker Logan Wilson (55) wrap up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) for a sack in the third quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 17, 2024. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On Monday, the Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17, despite the team starting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The veteran quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Cardinals running backs Emari Demercado and Bam Knight both ran well, combining for 19 carries for 106 yards. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Logan Wilson walks off field

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) walk off the field at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

Cowboys legend and ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman wondered if one player could make a substantial difference for the struggling defense. Five different opponents have scored their season-high in points against the Cowboys this season. 

The team will find out if Wilson can help make a difference in two weeks, as the Cowboys have a bye this week. Their next game is against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Nov. 17. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue