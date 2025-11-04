Cowboys acquire linebacker Logan Wilson from Bengals to help bolster struggling defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing reinforcements for one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The team acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 seventh-round pick, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

Wilson, 29, requested a trade amid a reduction in snaps. The linebacker is in the second year of a four-year contract extension he signed in July 2023. The deal was reportedly worth $36 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson is in his sixth season in the NFL and has recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

The linebacker goes from the Bengals, who allow the most yards per game in the NFL (426.6), to the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most yards per game (397.4). The Cowboys are 3-5-1 despite having the fourth-highest scoring offense in football (29.2 points per game) because of their porous defense.

NFL GREAT TROY AIKMAN FIRES BACK AT JERRY JONES' TRADE PLAN AMID LOSING EFFORT: 'HE MAY WANT TO CANCEL'

On Monday, the Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17, despite the team starting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The veteran quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Cardinals running backs Emari Demercado and Bam Knight both ran well, combining for 19 carries for 106 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cowboys legend and ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman wondered if one player could make a substantial difference for the struggling defense. Five different opponents have scored their season-high in points against the Cowboys this season.

The team will find out if Wilson can help make a difference in two weeks, as the Cowboys have a bye this week. Their next game is against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Nov. 17.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.