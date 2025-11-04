Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

NFL great Troy Aikman fires back at Jerry Jones' trade plan amid losing effort: 'He may want to cancel'

The Cowboys reportedly have a deal for Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman reacted to owner Jerry Jones teasing he made a trade ahead of the deadline as the team was losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Jones said on Stephen A. Smith’s SiriusXM Show that the team made a deal and could make two more, but didn’t say who the team traded for or any other information about the supposed move.

Troy Aikman talks to Cal McNair

Troy Aikman (right) talks with Houston Texans chief operating officer Cal McNair before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 6, 2024.  (Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports)

The "Monday Night Football" broadcast brought Jones’ statement up as Dallas trailed 24-10 against Arizona. Aikman offered a blunt response.

"He may want to cancel that trade," Aikman said. "I don’t think one player, from what I’ve seen tonight, is going to make a difference for this team.

CARDINALS SNAP 5-GAME SKID WITH ROAD WIN OVER STRUGGLING COWBOYS

Jerry Jones at the Cowboys-Packers game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

"If you’re talking about (Cincinnati Bengals defensive end) Trey Hendrickson, he was on this defense in Cincinnati. That was the equivalent of what we’re watching here tonight and he couldn’t change their fortunes."

The Cardinals won the game, 27-17.

Jones told reporters after the game the trade was still on the table.

ESPN reported on Tuesday morning that Dallas was finalizing a deal for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested to be traded last month.

Jack Doyle makes a catch

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) catches a touchdown pass over Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 18, 2020. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson didn’t play in Week 9 in the team’s collapse against the Chicago Bears. He has 46 tackles this season. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles from 2021 to 2024.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

