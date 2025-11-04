NFL great Troy Aikman fires back at Jerry Jones' trade plan amid losing effort: 'He may want to cancel'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman reacted to owner Jerry Jones teasing he made a trade ahead of the deadline as the team was losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Jones said on Stephen A. Smith’s SiriusXM Show that the team made a deal and could make two more, but didn’t say who the team traded for or any other information about the supposed move.

The "Monday Night Football" broadcast brought Jones’ statement up as Dallas trailed 24-10 against Arizona. Aikman offered a blunt response.

"He may want to cancel that trade," Aikman said. "I don’t think one player, from what I’ve seen tonight, is going to make a difference for this team.

"If you’re talking about (Cincinnati Bengals defensive end) Trey Hendrickson, he was on this defense in Cincinnati. That was the equivalent of what we’re watching here tonight and he couldn’t change their fortunes."

The Cardinals won the game, 27-17.

Jones told reporters after the game the trade was still on the table.

ESPN reported on Tuesday morning that Dallas was finalizing a deal for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested to be traded last month.

Wilson didn’t play in Week 9 in the team’s collapse against the Chicago Bears. He has 46 tackles this season. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles from 2021 to 2024.