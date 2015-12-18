Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Corey Crawford gets another shutout as Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton Oilers 4-0

By | Associated Press
  • 82d5be1c-
    Image 1 of 3

    Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, third from right, celebrates with defenseman Duncan Keith (2), right wing Marian Hossa (81), center Teuvo Teravainen (86) and defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) after scoring his goal as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Nikita Nikitin, left, looks down during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

  • 5b373784-
    Image 2 of 3

    Chicago Blackhawks center Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

  • 6b1b3a56-
    Image 3 of 3

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, saves a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Andrew Desjardins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Corey Crawford made 33 saves in his NHL-best fifth shutout, Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Toews added a goal and two assists in a strong performance by Chicago's top line. Marian Hossa had three assists as the Blackhawks won for the third time in four games.

It was Crawford's third shutout in his last four starts and No. 17 for his career. The Stanley Cup champions kept him clean for most of the night, but he got over to make a nice right pad stop on Mark Letestu with about three minutes left in the second period.

Cam Talbot also had 33 stops for Edmonton, which has lost two in a row after a six-game win streak. Talbot was coming off a 47-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win at Boston in his previous start on Monday.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap