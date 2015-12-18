Corey Crawford gets another shutout as Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton Oilers 4-0

next Image 1 of 3

Corey Crawford made 33 saves in his NHL-best fifth shutout, Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Toews added a goal and two assists in a strong performance by Chicago's top line. Marian Hossa had three assists as the Blackhawks won for the third time in four games.

It was Crawford's third shutout in his last four starts and No. 17 for his career. The Stanley Cup champions kept him clean for most of the night, but he got over to make a nice right pad stop on Mark Letestu with about three minutes left in the second period.

Cam Talbot also had 33 stops for Edmonton, which has lost two in a row after a six-game win streak. Talbot was coming off a 47-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win at Boston in his previous start on Monday.

