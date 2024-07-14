Copa América fans create chaotic scene before Argentina-Colombia final at Hard Rock Stadium

Overzealous soccer fans who came to see the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina created chaos at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Fans were seen rushing the gates near various security checkpoints outside the stadium hours before kickoff. Videos posted to social media showed fans jumping over security railings and running past police officers and stadium attendance.

The chaos pushed the start of the match back from 8 p.m. ET to 9:15 p.m. ET. Players from both sides were taken off the field as security tried to get things under control. They re-entered the field at around 8:40 p.m. ET to continue warming up before the match.

"In anticipation of tonight’s Copa América final, thousands of fans without tickets tried to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk," a Hard Rock spokesperson said in a statement. "Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe."

Hard Rock Stadium urged fans without tickets to leave the stadium.

"It is a paramount to a successful and most importantly a safe match," the spokesperson added.

Miami-Dade County’s police department also issued a statement about the incident.

"These incidents have been a result of the unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium," the statement said. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all those attending. Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested."

More than 65,000 fans were expected to pack Hard Rock Stadium for the final.

The incident came a few days after players and fans fought after Colombia’s victory over Uruguay in the semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.