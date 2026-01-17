Cooper Manning reveals whether Arch was ever entering draft, if he could pull uncle Eli's antics next year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before the college football season started, Arch Manning was in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick of this year's draft, despite just three starts under his belt.

Well, that chatter died out quickly, as Manning and the Longhorns struggled.

Texas and the former five-star recruit found their way late, but ultimately, it was not enough to earn a trip to the College Football Playoff.

After the season, Manning announced his intention to stay in school, but his father, Cooper, said that decision was made a long time ago.

When asked in a recent interview whether Arch was "always staying in school," the father answered, "Yes."

"I grew up listening to my parents talking about how great college was, I still love my years in college. Eli was there for five years, Peyton was four. It’s such a fun, special time in your life. The idea of hurrying it up and trying to get out of there seems kind of silly to me," Cooper continued.

"I know how challenging that next level is. So savor every moment of college. If you're lucky enough to go to the University of Texas and hang out in Austin, Texas, where people like you and get to play football and go to these great SEC towns and compete on the highest level with your teammates and with your great friends, shoot, why would anybody want to hurry up and get out of that?"

In all likelihood, Manning will be getting out of that in 2027, and he figures to be right at the top of the draft board, just like his uncles.

One of those uncles in Eli, though, played his hand, refusing to play for the San Diego Chargers, who had the No. 1 selection. The Chargers drafted him anyway, but sent him to the New York Giants.

Could Arch do the same thing?

"I have no idea," Cooper said.

"Anything beyond spring football right now is too far away to even think about. He's enjoying the big win over Michigan and seeing some new players come in, saying goodbye to some guys in this portal and looking forward to making some new teammates, great friends and vice versa. So we don't look too far out in the world of football. Keep it simple and keep your head down, and it should all shake out OK."

