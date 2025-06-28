Cooper Flagg names Caitlin Clark to his WNBA Mount Rushmore: 'Changed the game'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark might only be in her second season in the WNBA, but what she's already done for women’s basketball is enough for Cooper Flagg to place her on his Mount Rushmore.

During his introductory press conference after being selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Duke product was asked what players were on his NBA and WNBA Mount Rushmore.

Flagg rattled off Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as his top picks in the NBA. For the women’s game, he named Candace Parker, Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson.

For his last pick in the WNBA, Flagg named the Indiana Fever star and qualified his pick, saying that he believes she’s earned that spot because of her impact on women’s basketball.

"I might put Caitlin Clark on there, just because she’s changed the game so much and it's heading in the right direction," he told reporters Friday. "I just love what she’s been able to do."

Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft following a standout career at Iowa. She had an immediate impact in the pros, helping the Fever make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a season that saw record viewership and attendance.

The viewership boost includes fans like Flagg.

"Honestly, it means a lot to me, seeing how far they have come, and I am going to continue to watch," Flagg said while attending the Dallas Wings home game against the Fever on Friday night.

"I am a big fan, so it's really cool to just be here and be in this environment and get to watch a great game."

Clark was sidelined from Friday’s matchup, missing her second straight game due to a groin injury. The Fever still outlasted the Wings in the 94-86 victory, where Paige Bueckers, the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, dropped 27 points.