Conor McGregor sets UFC return date, reveals opponent

UFC great Conor McGregor announced Sunday he will be returning to the Octagon in 2024.

McGregor posted a video on X, showing himself at a restaurant and sipping wine. He leaned into the camera and gave some details about his fight plans. McGregor said he will take on Michael Chandler.

"I would like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for international fight week on June 29th.… And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds," he said.

The two were team captains for UFC's most recent season of "The Ultimate Fighter."

McGregor has been out of action since 2022 when he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier. While he recovered from the injury, he was out of the USADA testing pool. He re-entered the pool as the UFC and the USADA ended their anti-doping agreement.

The Irish fighting star was also in the midst of controversy stemming from sexual assault allegations during a Miami Heat playoff game. Miami police said in October the matter was "closed" and the former champion wasn’t charged with a crime.

McGregor is 22-6 in his career. He lost back-to-back fights against Poirier – the last one coming via TKO. He beat Donald Cerrone on January 2020, more than two years after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chandler is 23-8 in his career. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his own loss to Poirier.

Poirier beat Chandler via submission in November 2022. Chandler’s last win came in May 2022 against Tony Ferguson.