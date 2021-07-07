Conor McGregor tries to play mind games with Dustin Poirier ahead of trilogy fight

Conor McGregor ramped up the trolling of Dustin Poirier before their UFC 264 bout over the weekend.

McGregor posted an odd voice recording on Twitter directed at Poirier.

"Dustin … Peahead … I’m coming for you peahead. Silly hillbilly," McGregor said in the 19-second clip.

He then posted an Instagram screenshot of Poirier’s wife apparently trying to reach out to him.

Poirier did not respond to McGregor’s taunts on social media. He posted a photo of himself pool side over the weekend as he prepared for the trilogy fight.

Saturday’s fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the first time since March 2020 that UFC will be hosting a bout at the arena. Most of the company’s recent Las Vegas bouts have been in the UFC Apex Center. UFC 263 took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

McGregor and Poirier have met twice before. McGregor won the first fight at UFC 178 in September 2014 via technical knockout. Poirier got the best of him in January at UFC 257 in a second-round technical knockout.

At UFC 257, it was McGregor’s first fight in a year. But the TKO meant it was his second loss in his last three fights and his third loss in his last six fights.

Poirier is on a two-fight win streak. Before McGregor, he beat Dan Hooker via unanimous decision. He’s lost one time over his last seven fights and that was to the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.