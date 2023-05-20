Connecticut governor pushes for Coyotes to move to Hartford, says he has meeting with Gary Bettman

After Tempe, Arizona, voters rejected a deal for a new arena, the future home of the Arizona Coyotes is in doubt.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the team is more than welcome in his state.

"This is a great hockey state and a great hockey town," Lamont told reporters Friday. "It's evidenced by the passion we have for the Whalers going back years — still one of the best-selling jerseys.

"I think we can guarantee them a very strong market right here, and a government that's ready to come and be their partner."

Lamont told reporters he's spoken with the NHL already and plans to meet with league Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Connecticut was the home of an NHL team from 1979 to 1997 until the Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Hurricanes. The only professional sports team in the state is the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently tweeted that he's down for the team moving to Kansas City.

"KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter," Mahomes wrote.

The Coyotes played in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe this season after playing at what is now Desert Diamond Arena the previous 20 seasons. The team will remain at the ASU arena for the 2023-24 season.

Markets such as Atlanta , Houston, Salt Lake City and Quebec City have all been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.